Third time lucky for Stars in their Eyes on ITV?

Former Granada Television Saturday night stalwart Stars in their Eyes is possibly making a return to ITV screens, despite a disastrous reboot in 2015.

The format is, according to a newspaper, being lined up to fill the void of The X Factor this winter as the Simon Cowell talent show is rested for a year.

While The X Factor looks for fresh talent, Stars in their Eyes showcased sound-a-likes of already famous singers. The series, produced in Manchester, gave performers a make-over to look like the performer they were impersonating while singing live to impress the studio audience – and during the live final viewers at home too. The new version will see a ‘celebrity judging panel’.

The first series also had a celebrity judging panel as the series came to a close – including Pete Waterman who went onto judge Pop Idol for ITV.

“This show is a big problem for ITV: it is its offer to face the BBC’s Strictly Come to Dance in the ratings this fall. There was a big gap to fill after they found out that The X Factor would not be coming back and this series seems to be the perfect solution.” – ITV ‘insider’ quoted by The Sun

Stars in their Eyes burst onto ITV in 1990 and ran until 2006. The show was originally hosted by Leslie Crowther before Matthew Kelly took over. The series fell into a decline when Kelly quit, with Cat Deeley’s reign proving short-lived. An even shorter-lived revival in 2015 saw Harry Hill take on the format, but turned it into a poorly received low rating comedy spoof. It lasted one very short series.

