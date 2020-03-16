Channel 4 release Adult Material trailer

Channel 4 has released the first-look, online-only trailer from Lucy Kirkwood’s brand new drama, Adult Material.

Set in modern Britain, the four-part series from Fifty Fathoms delves inside the porn industry from the perspective of a woman who has worked in it a long time and seen it grow from an illegitimate backroom enterprise to a mainstream and highly profitable arm of the telecommunications industry. Adult Material will interrogate what’s real, what’s fake, what’s up for sale and the impact that these things have on the individuals involved.

Hayley Squires plays Jolene Dollar, a regular mother of three, who is proudly the breadwinner of the family. What’s different about Jolene is that she is one of the top porn performers in the UK. Adult Material ventures into Jolene’s world – to a place that influences all of our lives, whether we know it or not, but none of us ever truly see.

One day on set, Jolene is introduced to Amy (played by Siena Kelly). At 19 Amy is not much older than Jolene’s oldest daughter, Phoebe (played by Alex Jarrett). Jolene looks after Amy the way that she looks after every new girl on set, but she can’t protect Amy from her own choices, and soon her relationship with this unstable young woman will see Jolene’s own career and home life start to unravel.

The cast also includes Rupert Everett as Jolene’s long-term friend, producer and businessman, Carroll Quinn; Joe Dempsie as Rich, Jolene’s loving and dedicated long-term partner; Julian Ovenden as the US porn Kingpin, Tom Pain, a man from porn’s most extreme quarter, for whom ‘no’ doesn’t exist and Kerry Godliman as MP, Stella Maitland, whose life becomes intertwined with Jolene’s when they form an unlikely friendship.