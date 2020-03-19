First Dates brings more romance on Channel 4

Today’s Television Highlight sees us head into the First Dates restaurant.

Ex-East End market trader Dave, who’s 50, is first into the restaurant, hoping he can win his date over with some good old fashioned banter.

Although he’s 6′ 4″ and 18 stone, Dave says he’s ‘150% a mummy’s boy’. His date is 44-year-old Sara, who wants to meet a ‘proper East End geezer with a cockney accent’ – as they know how to treat a girl. They immediately hit it off. But how will Dave react when Sara reveals that her last marriage lasted only five days?

Dennis is looking for marriage and a family. Trendy, with a large trainer collection, he admits he ‘likes money, but would trade it in for love’.

His date is 31-year-old Chris, an events producer and part-time drum and bass DJ. When they spot that they’re wearing matching trainers, Dennis starts to believe he may have found the one. Ruth is a very confident dater who admits she can often get sassy after a few proseccos and might ‘eat her date alive’. But larger-than-life bricklayer Asher will be hard to swallow, and the date gets off to a fiery start. Ruth reveals she has come on her date with ‘Mike’, the name she gives to her colostomy bag.

From Rochdale is 64-year-old hospice worker Cora. After losing two husbands, she feels ready to find love again and is looking for someone smiley. Her date is 65-year-old Neil, who is an avid dancer. When Cora reveals she hates technology and doesn’t own a mobile, a TV or a computer, Neil isn’t sure they’re quite on the same wavelength.

First Dates, Channel 4 at 10pm