Third series of Eating With My Ex for BBC Three

Contestants for series three are being sought by Thames.

Eating with My Ex, the BBC Three show which reunites former couples over dinner to pick over the bones of their failed relationships, has been recommissioned for a third series.

“I’m really excited that Eating With My Ex is coming back for another bigger and better series with brand new celebs and even more dishes, dramas and break-ups. We’ll all be asking will they or won’t they get back together?” – Kalpna Patel-Knight, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment at BBC

Some people want an apology, some want a reunion, others just want closure – but whatever the outcome the format is incredibly moreish. Alongside the often awkward and revealing questions being served up, Eating with My Ex will continue to deliver plenty more heart-warming, funny and authentic encounters.

The ten part series of half-hour episodes will include four celebrity specials, where famous exes will be put through their paces – resulting in what the Beeb describe as ‘unmissable viewing.’

Thames would like to hear from anyone who might want to take part in the critically acclaimed series. Would-be participants can get in touch by emailing the production team.

“We have seen a tremendous appetite for dating reality shows, particularly those in the 16-24 age demographic, and Eating With My Ex is truly leading the pack here. The wonderfully diverse participants and stories that feature on the show has helped it to become one of the most talked about series on BBC Three and we know series three will be just as entertaining.” – Amelia Brown, Managing Director, Thames