ABC’s Stumptown to air on Alibi in the UK

UKTV has acquired Stumptown, a US crime drama series from Disney Media Distribution, for its leading crime drama channel Alibi.

Cobie Smulders stars as Dex Parios, a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran turned private investigator with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon.

“I am delighted to be bringing the hit series Stumptown to Alibi this spring. Cobie Smulders is outstanding as the unconventional PI Dex Parios, and has fantastic chemistry with her co-stars Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy.” – Alibi’s channel director, Emma Ayech

Her military intelligence skills make her a great P.I., but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

The series also stars Jake Johnson as Jake Johnson as ex-felon Grey, Dex’s closest friend, Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

Stumptown was adapted for TV after the success of the 2009 graphic novel series of the same name. Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, the graphic novel author Greg Rucka, and graphic novel illustrators Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood.

The eighteen-episode series is produced by ABC Studios and will air on Alibi in the Spring.

“I am thrilled to have acquired a new scripted package from Disney Media Distribution, including the hit US crime series Stumptown, starring Cobie Smulders. The deal confirms Alibi’s commitment to US acquisitions bringing exclusive new content and successful returning series.” – UKTV’s head of acquisitions Emma Sparks