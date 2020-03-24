Live finals postponed for Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent has postponed its live finals due to the coronavirus crisis.

“We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May. However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned. The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year.” – ITV statement

The thirteenth series will still launch in a couple of weeks with the audition process, ITV said in a statement released today. No date has been given for the live shows.

ITV had hoped to air the live shows at the end of May but after talking with Thames and Syco, the production teams behind the show, the decision has been taken to postpone.

The coronavirus crisis is affecting the whole of the television industry. On Saturday, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway went ahead without a live studio audience. All UK soaps and continuing dramas have stopped production which has resulted in a reduction of episodes broadcast.