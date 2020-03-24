BBC reveal schedule highlights for the coming weeks

“The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times. We have lots of great shows already recorded, but we have also found ways to keep many other shows going so that the familiar faces people love will still be in their living rooms in the weeks and months ahead. I think that is incredibly important.” – Director-General Tony Hall

The coming weeks will see something for everyone staying at home, the Beeb note, as they give audiences the choice to escape and be entertained. With so many of the UK’s big events cancelled, the corporation is to attempt to connect people virtually from the comfort of their homes. For fans across the country lamenting the loss of Eurovision and Glastonbury, the corporation is to bring the nation together to experience both. And in the absence of live sport and the Euros, Peter Crouch promises to Save Our Summer.

There will still be current content with weekly shows from favourites including The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News For You and The Mash Report. All will be recorded as live during the week of transmission.

“The BBC will also deliver a range of virtual events to replace some of those that have now had to be cancelled. We can all still have a Eurovision moment, even if it is different from the past. Our pledge is to offer the best escapism, fun and distraction we can, alongside the news and information everyone needs.” – Director-General Tony Hall

Programming to lift the spirits from the nation’s favourite choirmaster Gareth Malone; the captivating world of apes, monkeys and lemurs in new natural history series Primates; Rylan Clarke’s You Are What You Wear and Spandau Ballet’s The Kemps – alongside new series of Sewing Bee, The Real Marigold Hotel, Your Home Made Perfect and I’ll Get This.

From the drama department, Beeb viewers will be able to enjoy productions such as Killing Eve, Normal People, Devs, The Luminaries, Twin, Miss America, and Us. Classic drama includes Cardiac Arrest and Between The Lines will return to the BBC for another outing along with several other titles.

In factual entertainment, The One Show will continue to be broadcast weekday evenings. Content includes stargazing with Dara Ó Briain in his back garden and Chris Packham will be finding out what is happening to the wildlife of the nation during these uncertain times. Tim Peake will be chatting about how to keep your mind active in the period of self-isolation. For weekend entertainment Saturday Kitchen Live continues as usual.

On Saturday nights, BBC One will provide the laughs and host a comedy takeover with some of the very best British comedy series, although don’t expect the archive to be dug too deeply into.

The comedy will come in the form of Gavin and Stacey and Outnumbered from Saturday 4th April, while on BBC Two new comedy series starting soon include There She Goes, The Other One, First Team and Alma’s Not Normal. Peter Kay’s Car Share will be transmitted again on Friday nights across the summer.

“Bringing the nation together to be entertained is a vital public service. Throughout this crisis we will respond to the mood of the nation and provide programmes to help us escape and laugh, and create memorable events which we can all enjoy from home to replace those we’re going to be missing this summer.” – Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content