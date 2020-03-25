Sketch comedy boost for BBC Three

New series commissions and returning comedy for BBC Three.

“The UK has a long and rich history of multi-character sketch comedy; these new shows carry that flame at a time when we need comedy to burn bright. The talents involved celebrate all that is wonderful about the British spirit and character to demonstrate that laughter really is the best medicine.” – Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning

Both Ellie & Natasia and Lazy Susan are the creations of female comedy duos with the former the work of Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou and the latter comes from the minds of Freya Parker and Celeste Dring.

Ellie & Natasia was a Slice for BBC Three in 2019 and follows in the footsteps of many other Slices that have gone on to become big hits such as People Just Do Nothing, Man Like Mobeen, A Brief History of Tim, Josh and the upcoming In My Skin.

It’s a show that gives voice to characters like the active-wear mums and thick as pigs Trustafarians, as well as original takes on current pop trends and anxiety. It’s the perfect sketch show for anyone that shares their passion for coffee and snakes.

Lazy Susan was a Comedy Short for iPlayer and BBC Two and follows in the footsteps of Spencer Jones’ The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, as well as two upcoming shows; Mandy from Diane Morgan and Out Of Her Mind from Sara Pascoe, in being given a full series.

Expect more of their razor-sharp yet fully idiotic comedy, where recognisable characters rub up against dark observation. Surreal moments will be punctuated by astute insights into what it means to be a woman in 2020; parties, pressure, contouring and, of course, fear!

Returning for a third series BBC Comedy also announced the return of Famalam a series that has given viewers characters such as the warring aunties, Nigerian philanthropist Prince Alyusi and the Turf War gangs.

“BBC Three has always been a channel that places huge value in nurturing new talent so we’re really happy that we’re taking Ellie & Natasia and Lazy Susan, two comedies from female comedy voices, to series. Famalam has been a huge hit for us, both on iPlayer and on social, and we’re looking forward to seeing what comes next from these unique, comedy talents.” – Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three