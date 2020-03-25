Stay at home schedules revealed for Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced its schedule for the coming weeks including special programming.

“In these extremely uncertain and challenging times, public service broadcasters like Channel 4 play a vitally important role in holding our nation together. We are here to inform the audience with trusted news and current affairs, to help them stay in touch with what’s going on around them and, just as importantly, to lift them up and make them feel connected with the rest of the world when they are isolated at home.” – Chief Executive Alex Mahon

Chief Executive Alex Mahon and Director of Programmes Ian Katz today set out the key pillars of its creative response to the crisis, which will include a range of new programming to keep families entertained and active through their isolation such as Grayson Perry creating art with the whole nation, Kirstie Allsopp sharing craft ideas for all the family and Jamie Oliver helping people cook with store cupboard essentials.

As the nation grapples with the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus outbreak and life in lockdown, Channel 4 today outlined the first of its creative plans to help the audience navigate through the crisis, to stay connected with the rest of the country, to help families stay occupied in isolation, and most importantly to keep spirits high with a range of great entertainment.

This will be in addition to increasing the channel’s commitment to Channel 4 News, current affairs and factual output which will cover the impact of Covid-19 on Britain and the world, give advice and guidance to viewers to help navigate the crisis, get under the skin of its impact on the NHS and explore the science and technology needed to battle it.

“The need for high quality, trusted journalism is never greater than at times of national crisis and we will be regularly extending Channel 4 News over the coming weeks – alongside a range of current affairs and factual programming which will help keep our audience well-informed through these uncertain times.” – Director of Programming Ian Katz

The duration of Channel 4 News has been extended on a number of days with major news developments recently and will now be extended to 90 minutes every Monday, with the programme producing a fortnightly hour-long debate special on the crisis.

The network has also brought forward the launch of new daily show The Steph Show which will be broadcast live from the home of Steph McGovern from Monday 30th March. Channel 4 has also activated a ‘Stay at Home’ digital on-screen graphic (DOG) – which will be on-screen during all Channel 4 programming across all its channels – to help deliver this vital public health message during the coronavirus crisis.

Channel 4 will also invite viewers to share in the wedding celebration of a couple who have had to cancel their big day plans in Lockdown Wedding Live, with Fred Sirieix overseeing proceedings for the whole country to enjoy.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the resourceful and creative ideas we’ve received from our indie production partners and over the coming days we’ll be announcing a number of other new shows we’ll be bringing into the schedule.” – Director of Programming Ian Katz