Channel 5 makes an appointment with GPs Behind Closed Doors

Channel 5’s landmark documentary series continues tonight.

The second episode of this, the seventh series, sees the cameras back at Birmingham’s Hall Green Health Centre. The only British TV series to be filmed inside a working general practice it brings the honest up-close view of life in a modern NHS facility with the stresses, strains, joy and fun that comes with it.

The risks faced by the UK’s NHS frontline are graphically revealed this week, including a potential case of exposure to coronavirus. Oliver is a paramedic who has been suffering from a hoarse voice for several months. During his consultation with GP, Dr Sobia Wyne, Oliver reveals he was recently assaulted by one of his patients while on a callout. The incident broke his skin and Dr Wayne is concerned he may have contracted a dangerous infection as a result.

Also tonight Dr Anne Cartmill is busy trying to help a patient called Caroline who is struggling to cope with depression and Nurse Rosie looks at how they can help Mitch manage his conditions of Type1 Diabetes and Ulcerative Colitis.

GPs: Behind Closed Doors, Channel 5 at 8pm

Also today…

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins star in their first scripted comedy together following Jamie and Fran, two best friends trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on.

They also just happen to kill people for a living. In the opening episode, It’s Fran’s birthday, and Jamie wants to celebrate but it seems none of their friends are available to come to a celebratory dinner. Or maybe they’re just not keen, especially after happened last year when Fran and Jamie went straight from a hit to a karaoke bar with UV lighting.

Then in the second episode, Fran and Jamie have captured their next target – an embezzling accountant (Sian Clifford) – only to discover that their client wants them to extract information from her. As Fran says, torture is not really their thing.

Hitmen, Sky One at 10pm.