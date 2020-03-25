Sky has made some educational collections available on Sky Kids.

The content has been added with the aim of helping families who will be spending more time together at home in the coming weeks and supporting their little ones during school closures. The Learning From Home collections are now available to Sky Kids’ customers in three key curriculum stages as follows:

Foundation: Early Years – under 5s

Featured content includes Numberblocks which focuses on numeracy, Labuntina for educational songs, alongside shows such as Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, Rusty Rivets and Octonauts.

Key Stage 1 – 5-7 year-olds

Featured content includes natural history and science programming such as Ocean Rescue: Dive In & Do It and Maddie’s Do You Know? alongside dance tutorials from Kidz Bop and Sky Sports’ Kids Fit in 5.

Key Stage 2 – 8-11 year-olds

Featured content includes current affairs and factual shows such as Braydon Meets plus Horrible Histories and Operation Ouch. A special episode of weekly news show FYI focusing on Coronavirus will be available from 28March.

Alongside this Sky Kids also has new shows for kids like The Adventures of Paddington from Nick Jr and DreamWorks Animation’s Where’s Wally?. This Easter Sky Kids will launch all-new episodes of Moominvalley, plus a new Sky original, Bad Nature that brings disgusting animal facts to life with comedy.

As well as these new collections, Sky Kids also has 11 channels and 5000 episodes of on demand content for under 12s including Mr Bean, Peppa Pig, Henry Danger and Morph. Sky Kids’ customers can also download our Kids app which has all of this plus an interactive art studio – so the little ones can get creative – and over 80 games including learning games such as Phonics, Coding, Maths and quizzes to make Learning From Home easy.