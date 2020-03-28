Killing Eve gets UK first look screening on iPlayer

Fans of the hit drama thriller Killing Eve will be able to watch new episodes a day after they first air on BBC America.

The BBC has confirmed Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will air on BBC iPlayer from Monday 13th April, the day after it launches on BBC America.

It will then air nearly a week later on Sunday with a screening at 9.00pm on BBC One. New episodes will be available on the BBC iPlayer every Monday from 6.00am, beginning on the 13th April.

The third series continues the compelling cat and mouse story of two women with brutal pasts now trying desperately to live their lives without the other.

The multi-award winning hit series is BBC iPlayer’s biggest non-continuing drama programme ever, with nearly 110 million viewing requests for both the first and second series.

“The fierce women of multi-award-winning Killing Eve are returning exclusively to BBC iPlayer and BBC One once again, to entertain the nation with more explosive action and breathtaking cliffhangers. I promise you that series three of this unmissable drama has been worth the wait!” – Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content

The first and second series of Killing Eve are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. A fourth series has also been ordered by the BBC.