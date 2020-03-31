Meghan and Harry need a new nanny in The Windsors

It’s the last episode of The Windsors this evening on Channel 4.

Concluding the third series of the satirical comedy soap opera about the royal family US President Donald Trump (Corey Johnson) asks Charles (Harry Enfield) and Camilla (Haydn Gwynne) to be King and Queen of America.

Charles is delighted – he’s fed up with waiting to be King of England – but Wills (Hugh Skinner) thinks something fishy is going on.

Meanwhile, Harry (Tom Durant-Pritchard) and Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale) need a new nanny. Harry has hired Pippa (Morgana Robinson), but are her reasons for wanting the job genuine? Meghan is giving a speech at the UN and takes Pippa’s advice to speak in Mandarin.

Back in England, Beatrice (Ellie White) is planning her wedding. She’s gutted when she realises that her dad, Prince Andrew (Tim Wallers), won’t be able to walk her down the aisle if she has a big wedding, given all the recent ‘unpleasantness’, leaving Fergie (Katy Wix) desperate to step in…

The Windsors, Channel 4 at 10:15pm

Max (Jo Martin) is feeling a sense of nervous anticipation: today is the day she’s meeting up with her estranged daughter, all while juggling her work responsibilities. Ric (Hugh Quarshie) and Ange (Dawn Steele) worry about the fact that Max is trying to achieve too much and that her patient might be sidelined. Meeting up in a park, Max is poleaxed at first sight of her child.