Louisa Compton appointed Channel 4 Head of News and Current Affairs

Louisa joined Channel 4 in 2018 as commissioning editor for News and Current Affairs.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this role at a time when News and Current Affairs has never been more important or relevant to people’s lives. Channel 4 has an unrivalled record of award-winning, agenda-setting journalism and I look forward to continuing that legacy and working with such talented journalists and film-makers who contribute to our output. Pete Andrews and the rest of the sport team do an amazing job and I’m delighted to continue to work with them on the channel’s sports coverage.” – Louisa Compton

Channel 4’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz has today appointed Louisa Compton as Head of News and Current Affairs, replacing Dorothy Byrne who announced she was stepping down from the role earlier this month.

Related News: Dorothy Byrne becomes Editor at Large at Channel 4

Louisa will take up the new role on 1st May and will be responsible for overseeing Channel 4’s News and Current Affairs programming as well as overseeing sport – with Head of Sport Pete Andrews reporting into Louisa.

Since Louisa joined Channel 4 in 2018 she has overseen Dispatches, setting the news agenda with critically-acclaimed investigative films such as ‘Celebs for Sale: The Great Charity Scandal’, ‘Trump’s Plans for the NHS’, ‘Starbucks and Nespresso: The Truth About Your Coffee’ and ‘Growing Up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids’ as commissioning editor for News and Current Affairs.

Last year she was responsible for Channel 4’s coverage of the General Election and more recently she has led the Current Affairs department’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic, commissioning a number of fast-turnaround programmes looking at the crisis in depth.

Before joining Channel 4, Louisa was responsible for launching the Victoria Derbyshire programme. Under her leadership, the programme tackled difficult, editorially sensitive and legally complex stories and consistently broke significant scoops and investigations becoming an agenda-setting, digital-first News and Current Affairs programme.

“Dorothy Byrne is a very hard act to follow but if anyone is equipped to it’s Louisa. She has a remarkable combination of news experience, eye for a story and creative flair that won her multiple awards as a programme editor and has helped her make Dispatches the hardest hitting current affairs programme in Britain. She will be a brilliant custodian of Channel 4’s proud tradition of in-depth reporting and investigation and will also oversee our award-winning sports coverage.” – Ian Katz, Director of Programmes, Channel 4