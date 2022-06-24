Chart-topping songwriters list sees Beyoncé in second place

Max Martin tops the list with 17 number 1 singles.

Beyoncé’s week is ending on a high after being named the second most chart-topping songwriter ahead of her seventh album, alongside Dr. Luke and Mariah Carey.

Research from TicketSource has looked at the American Billboard Hot 100 number ones from 1997 to 2022 to reveal the songwriters with the most number one singles and the tracks with the most songwriters.

Beyoncé has been making news around the world this week after dropping her new single Break My Soul ahead of her highly-anticipated seventh album. The ‘Single Ladies’ singer has penned 13 number one singles so far in her career. This puts her alongside Dr. Luke and Mariah Carey.

It was Swedish producer Max Martin who came out on top with an impressive 17 chart-topping hits. Martin has penned hits for Britney Spears and N Sync and more recently Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.