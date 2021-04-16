Davood Ghadami joins the cast of Holby City

Davood Ghadami has joined the cast of the long-running medical drama to play Eli Ebrahimi, Holby City’s new Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon.

The Beeb describe the character as ‘excitable, passionate and exploding with energy’ and note that work is his number one priority.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining such a brilliant show. Holby City is renowned for its quality storytelling and I’m excited for the audience to meet Eli and watch the drama that unfolds on his arrival!” – Davood Ghadami

Holby City is filmed at the BBC Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, which is familiar territory for Davood as he has just spent the past six and a half years there playing ladies man Kush Kazemi on EastEnders.

Davood Ghadami as Kush Kazemi in EastEnders

Davood’s other credits include The Bill, Doctor Who, Taggart, Silent Witness, Law & Order, Top Boy and Skins. On stage, Davood has played Amir in 13 at the National Theatre, as well as working extensively for York Theatre Royal and Pilot Theatre.

Sean Gleeson, Series Producer of Holby City says: “We’re delighted that Davood has joined us. We are more than excited to welcome Davood from EastEnders to Holby and know that he is going to be a fantastic addition to our cast.”

The actor will make his first appearance as Eli later in the year.

Holby City is a BBC Studios production and currently airs at 7.50pm on BBC One every Tuesday.