Oliver Dowden named Culture Secretary in Cabinet Reshuffle

New Culture Secretary named by Boris Johnson.

“Straight to work on delivering broadband and seizing the huge opportunities the UK has in tech, media and creative industries. Delighted to be joining DCMS” – Oliver Dowden’s first tweet as Culture Secretary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has named Oliver Dowden as the new Culture Secretary.

In his new role as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Dowden will oversee the future of the BBC as a public consultation begins on whether to decriminalise the television licence.

Dowden, who became a Conservative Member of Parliament in 2015, takes over from Baroness Morgan who held the post since July 2019.

It’s hoped the appointment on Thursday will provide stability for the department, which is now on its fifth Culture Secretary in three years.