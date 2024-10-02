Laura Doddington has joined the cast of EastEnders to play Teddy Mitchell’s (Roland Manookian) ex-wife, Nicola.

Nicola is set to make her arrival in Albert Square this autumn, catching Teddy off guard since she wasn’t invited.

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said:

“Like all the great Mitchell women, Nicola is feisty, strong and loves her family. She and Teddy share a very complicated history, which will be fun to explore, as will her relationships with her two sons. We’re delighted to welcome the fantastic Laura Doddington to EastEnders to bring Nicola to life.”

Nicola wastes no time making her presence felt as she introduces herself to the rest of the Mitchells and tries to build bridges with sons Harry and Barney.

Teddy isn’t happy about her being around, but Nicola is determined to stand her ground.

Doddington’s previous credits include Doctors, Holby City, and The Midwich Cuckoos.

Speaking of her new role, she said:

“I still can’t believe I’ve joined EastEnders – I keep pinching myself! I grew up watching the show, so the first time I filmed in The Vic, I was like a kid at Christmas to be in such an iconic place with such a brilliant cast and crew. Nicola is a complex woman who comes in like the Tasmanian Devil! She’s strong and completely unapologetic about who she is. I’ve been so lucky to have my Mitchell boys, Roland, Elijah and Lewis, as they’ve taken me under their wing, and we feel like a family already. I’m loving every second so far.”

The actress’s first scenes are expected to air in late autumn.

EastEnders, first look on the BBC iPlayer and every Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm