Matt Goss eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Tonight, the remaining couples took to the Ballroom floor in the hope of impressing judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas and the voting public. The judges’ scores were added to the viewers’ votes to determine who would be tasked with impressing the judges one final time – this time it was Matt and Kym.

Both couples performed their routines again. Kym Marsh and her dance partner Graziano performed their Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings. Then Matt Goss and his dance partner Nadiya performed their Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig noted that Kym was “really great” in the dance off as he chose to save her and Graziano. Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Kym and Graziano, as did Anton du Beke who noted that they have the “higher technical ability”.

With three votes to Kym and Graziano, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save Kym and Graziano.

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Matt said:

“It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years. Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it. This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Nadiya was then asked if she had any words for her partner, she said: “First I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon. But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are. Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman.”

Tonight’s Result Show featured a passionate and dramatic number from the professional dancers to Lana Del Ray’s ‘Young and Beautiful’. There was also a very special music performance from George Ezra who performed his single ‘Dance All Over Me’.

The remaining twelve couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 22nd October at 6.40pm for its BBC 100 Special, with the results show on Sunday 23rdOctober at 6:45pm on BBC One.