OTD, November 28th 1984…



Central News’ Anita Findley went to Sherwood Forest near Edwinstowe where they had begun to fell the Christmas trees, which were to be available for sale starting at the weekend.

The report features scenes of a pine tree being felled and the trees in Sherwood Forest are shown. In an interview, Forester Mr. Barraclough discusses the public’s preference for pine over spruce, as it is more likely to retain its needles.