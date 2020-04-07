Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 7th April

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Vinny winds Dotty up about their bet, who can start their own business first, but sensing her mood, Vinny gets Dotty to open up. Later, Dotty arrives at Ian’s and subtly goads him in front of his family and Sharon, with Ian becoming increasingly uncomfortable in her presence. Alone, Dotty threatens Ian.

Mick and Linda agree to wait before telling Shirley and Tina about their plan to sell up but news travels fast in Walford and they’re quickly caught out.

Elsewhere, Vinny hatches a plan to start his own business.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Felix doesn’t want to hear Walter’s excuses and wonders whether Mitchell might like to hear a few home truths. Panicked, Walter knows he needs to get Mitchell and Felix together, so he asks for Scott’s help.

Meanwhile, Warren faces up to Felix and orders him to leave, but Felix is going nowhere. Grace intervenes before they get into a fight. Left alone, or so they think, Felix and Walter have a heated discussion about the past

Elsewhere, Darren offers to help Kyle plan his wedding to Nancy. Kyle feels triumphant when he thinks he’s completed Nancy’s to-do list, but his mood plummets when he realises he’s missed a page.

Also, Sid is angry when he finds out that Juliet has invited Ollie and Imran on their romantic trip.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Daniel makes plans to spend some quality time with Izzie, but she’s preoccupied with something she saw earlier: nets hanging from trees above a car park. Izzie’s horrified to learn that the nets were put up to stop birds pooping on cars. There are also nets over hedges to get rid of wildlife where they want to build houses! Izzie’s outraged and tries to enlist Daniel’s help in getting the nets taken down, branding him a hypocrite when he’s reluctant to get involved. Meanwhile, Emma is still shaken from the attack on her and Jasmine. Emma tells Jasmine that she thinks they should break up. Jasmine pleads with Emma to reconsider.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.