ITV reveal what’s in store for Saturday Night Takeaway return

Ant & Dec will shortly be back on viewers’ screens next week with their popular light-ent offering.

The show will feature the usual mix of guests, games, live surprises and outrageous stunts

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear are both set to return; celebrities getting the hidden camera treatment include Davina McCall, Sir Mo Farah and Jamie & Harry Redknapp.

The Honoured trilogy series has now concluded and in its place will be a brand-new mini-series, Double Trouble, in which the Geordie hosts have been cloned with some unexpected results. The new adventure will feature many celebrities including Bear Grylls, Prue Leith and Rob Brydon.

Fleur East is back with a brand new segment and Stephen Mulhern returns to put the boys through his usual brand of high-octane, surprise Ant vs Dec challenges.

There’s another fantastic giveaway planned for viewers which will be revealed in the first show of the new series and popular Pandas Bam & Boo (Ant & Dec in realistic prosthetic costumes) will return in a new location after appearing for the first-time last series at London Zoo.

ITV Hub – through a short-form spin-off offering – will offer a behind the scenes perspective of the show as well as insights from Ant & Dec. Classic end game Win the Ads is also back, and the show will have a 300-strong virtual audience.

Saturday Night Takeaway returns to ITV on Saturday 20th February 2021.