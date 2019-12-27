Pick of the Plots: Friday 3rd January

Josh’s barrister cross examines David, suggesting that the sex with Josh was entirely consensual. David remains adamant he was drugged and raped. When David spots Nick taking a call, he realises it is about Shona and he insists he has to leave for the hospital. The doctor explains to David, Nick and Gail that they’re planning to remove Shona’s breathing tube in the hope she can now breathe by herself.

Meanwhile, Ray calls at the garage and is impressed to discover Abi’s a mechanic. However, when Tim lets slip that she learnt her trade in prison, Ray makes a sharp exit. Later, Ray approaches Abi in the cafe and tells her how impressed he is by the way she’s turned her life around. Abi’s delighted and grabbing him by the arm, leads him back to No.4.

Elsewhere, Jade takes Hope to A&E to have her arm looked at. Fiz arrives as the doctor explains that Hope has broken her arm after trapping it in a door. Fiz realises with heavy heart that Hope’s been telling lies again. Evelyn warns Fiz and Tyrone that there’s something not right about Jade.

Also, Emma quizzes Amy, wondering why she’s so unhappy at home before feeding back to Steve. Later, Steve confronts Tracy – does he know the truth?

More than one family is torn apart following the past events of Christmas Day and despite Walford’s biggest secret being exposed; an even bigger has now formed.

Harriet is nervous about a visit from the new bishop. Could it spell trouble for the church?

Meanwhile, Moira is confident about her plan.

Elsewhere, Liam has a big decision to make.

Mandy is still jumpy when Darren tries to touch her. She questions whether he is still in love with Nancy, leaving an awkward beat in the air. Darren is shocked when his dad reveals his plan to move abroad and begs Jack not to leave him.

Meanwhile, Mercedes is preparing a special dinner for Bobby and is pleased to have her brother John Paul back by her side.

Elsewhere, Sienna agrees to take part in Liberty’s sharing circle where they talk about any worries and hopes and dreams for the baby.

