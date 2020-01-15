Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 15th January

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Yasmeen is worn out after a night cleaning. Cathy calls and quizzes Yasmeen about Geoff’s bruised eye but before she can explain Geoff appears. Later, Brian questions Geoff who makes out that Yasmeen is a violent alcoholic. As Brian seeks advice from Peter, Geoff returns home and tells Yasmeen he’s worried about her drinking and others have noticed it too. Yasmeen is in disbelief when Peter calls round to talk about alcoholism.

Meanwhile, David sits at Shona’s bedside playing recordings of Max and Lily. When her eyes momentarily flicker, David’s excited. The consultant confirms Shona is slowly emerging from her coma but has a long way to go. Shona briefly opens her eyes but when it’s clear she doesn’t recognise David, he’s devastated.

Fiz apologises to David for unwittingly bringing a loaded gun onto the street. David’s furious and points out Shona’s in a coma because of her. Fiz pleads guilty to possessing a firearm without a licence and receives a four-month sentence, suspended for two years and a £500 fine.

Elsewhere, Roy makes headway with Nina but she still refuses to move in with him. Bernie confides in Sean that she’s been posing as a 14-year-old boy online to nail Kel, he urges her to go to the police.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Aaron is consumed by remorse as he tries to apologise to Liv. He is apprehensive when she tells him to apologise to Victoria too – will he?

Meanwhile, Andrea is unnerved when Kim bribes her to move away from the village.

Elsewhere, Jai is on the edge.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Diane is put out that Marnie has spent the night with Edward. When Diane goes out, Edward pushes Tony to look after Ant, but instead of crumbling like Edward expected, Tony rises to the challenge. Edward doesn’t stop there in trying to break his son.

Meanwhile, Sienna hears that her bone marrow is a match for Sebastian, but she can’t donate because she’s previously had chemotherapy. Sienna is shocked when the doctor reveals that Sophie and Sebastian are just upstairs, and Sienna realises that Warren has lied to her by saying that they’re far away.

Elsewhere, Jesse fires Azim so he can plan a more personal wedding for him and Courtney, with a Scottish theme. Ollie gives Sid some relationship advice when things with Juliet cool down.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Pregnant teenager Minnah comes to the Mill looking for help, she reveals to Emma that she is pregnant after her first time having sex. Karen takes an interest in the girl and discovers that she has been using her sister’s name instead of her own – she’s underage and from a strict religious family.

Minnah’s brother Akmal comes looking for her, having found her by tracking her phone. Karen is protective of Minnah. Eventually, Minnah finds the courage to confront Akmal. He is furious and disapproves of her sexual activity, but Minnah stands up to Akmal and reveals that she knows that he has a sexual secret too – he’s gay.

Akmal and Minnah decide they have to support each other, and Minnah tells their father about her pregnancy.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.