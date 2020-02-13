Samantha Womack joins Dial M for Murder cast

Can you ever get away with the perfect crime?

A brand new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder tours the UK in 2020, having opened at the Richmond Theatre last month. The genre-defining thriller – based on Frederick Knott’s stage and screen play, made world-famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1954 film is directed by Anthony Banks.

Samantha Womack of EastEnders’ fame takes over the role of Margot from Sally Bretton from the 14th of April in Milton Keynes. Womack will then tour with the company through Birmingham, Cardiff, Leicester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Mold, Brighton, Shrewsbury, Salford and Northampton. Her run concludes on the 27th of June 27th.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Tom Chambers stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Sally Bretton up to April 11th and Samantha Womack thereafter, when he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’.

Coronation Street’s Christopher Harper performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard while Hollyoaks’ Michael Salami appears as Max Halliday Margot’s lover.

See Local listings for accurate tour dates.