Roman Kemp takes over Sainsbury’s for Sport Relief

Capital FM Breakfast host lends support with series of fun challenges.

The radio presenter and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! finalist gave shoppers a thrill when he popped up at a South London branch to perform a number of dares.

“When Sport Relief approached me, I didn’t have to think twice about taking part in the challenges. I’m a big prankster myself so having the tables turned made for an entertaining experience.” – Kemp

Wearing a Sainsbury’s name badge, Roman threw his support behind this year’s campaign to help raise money to tackle issues such as homelessness, domestic abuse and mental health stigma in the UK and around the world.

He had onlookers in stitches as he attempted to identify as many items as possible coming through the checkout – all while being blindfolded.

Kicking off with everyday grocery products like leeks, pizza, an aubergine, more unconventional objects soon began to come through, including a chair, slime, a watering can and a life-size mannequin. Roman scored points for each correctly guessed item, finishing with a total tally of 8 out of 11.

In another skit he convinced shoppers and staff to join him for a hilarious Conga line around the supermarket aisles. It didn’t take long until everyone burst into a loud impromptu rendition of ‘Get Your Kit On’, Sport Relief’s official tagline. For his final task, Roman had to put on as many clothes as possible within thirty seconds. Quickly piling on T-shirts, trousers, socks and even a life jacket and helmet, he mastered the challenge with an impressive forty-five clothing items.

“It’s all about having a laugh and not taking yourself too seriously whilst raising money for charity. The customers and staff were absolutely fantastic, and I’m thrilled to be raising awareness for such a good cause. “Now it’s your turn to get your sports kit on and get involved. Please pick up some official Sport Relief merch at your local Sainsbury’s or online and help this amazing campaign do as much good as possible.” – Roman Kemp

Sport Relief is back on Friday 13th March and however people choose to get involved, they can do it in style. This year’s official Sport Relief range consists of the official Sport Relief T-shirts, tote bags, water bottles, mugs, wristbands and many more items, sold exclusively in Sainsbury’s and selected Argos stores. A donation from each sale will help people living incredibly tough lives, in the UK and around the world.

