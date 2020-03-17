Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 17th March

With Sharon struggling to cope, Karen is more than happy to look after Kayden and is thrilled when Sharon agrees. Kathy supports Sharon when she breaks down whilst discussing Dennis’ funeral arrangements and after spending time with her son’s body, Sharon makes a heart-wrenching decision

Meanwhile, Mitch is relieved when Keegan apologises but it’s not long before Keegan launches into a tirade and demands Mitch tell Bailey about the challenges she could face. Later in the Vic, Mick is left confused by Mitch’s apparent bad mood.

Elsewhere, Ben is desperate to keep the truth from Danny but is frustrated when Kathy intervenes. As Callum arrives to take Ben to his appointment, Danny issues Ben an ultimatum, leaving Callum concerned. Ben is shocked to learn that his operation won’t be for another few weeks, and he reveals to Callum that the operation could have serious complications. Callum expresses his reservations about Danny, but Ben storms off.

Also, Gray tells Whitney about the new evidence and vows to clear her name. Isaac heads into work hungover from the night before but Jack fails to see the funny side. Jack’s even less amused when Isaac later reveals he’s got a new job at Walford Primary.

Jamie returns to Home Farm and chides Kim for what she has done to Andrea and Belle. As he leaves, he tells Kim to stay away from him and Millie.

Meanwhile, Mandy is suspicious of Vinny.

Elsewhere, Vanessa prepares for her appointment.

Darren promises Mandy that the ‘old Darren’ is back, however he struggles when he’s left alone in the flat. With Luke and Kyle’s help he gets through the day, but the darkness descends again when they leave. He pretends to be asleep when Mandy gets home.

Meanwhile, Juliet is desperate for James and Marnie not to find out that she has been dealing drugs. Sid tries to appeal to cousin Jordan’s sense of family to get Juliet off the hook, but Jordan makes his feelings perfectly clear. Juliet decides to come clean to her family before Jordan does.

Elsewhere, Edward is increasingly irritated by Tony and Diane’s PDAs. He tells Diane that he’s going to reveal their affair to Tony.

Ayesha tends to Al’s wounds while Karen doesn’t believe that he got them in a drunken fall. Al reveals to Rob that he thinks Harvey is somehow involved in framing Jimmi. Rob notes that the lack of evidence and warns Al off getting involved again, but has Al listened? Meanwhile, Sid and Laurence have fun go kart racing but Sid is thrown when Laurence’s adoptive mother, Eileen, turns up. Eileen, not knowing they’re brothers, is suspicious of Sid’s motives for being Laurence’s friend. Sid tries to cover but when Eileen takes a photo of them, she begins to recognise the resemblance… Elsewhere, Ayesha helps an ageing grandmother’s best friend and granddaughter who clash over her care.

