Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 1st April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Remembering that Geoff said he booked the only five-star hotel in the area, Alya does some digging before confronting Geoff about his fictitious hotel booking and fake heart scare. When Alya reveals that she’s been to the police, Geoff loses his temper and threatens her.

Arriving home from a visit to the shops – timed by Geoff – Yasmeen’s horrified and orders Geoff off Alya. Geoff assures Yasmeen he’d never lie to her. But when he heads up for a bath, Yasmeen opens his laptop. Will Geoff catch her in the act?

Meanwhile, having managed to escape the muggers, David arrives home but he fails to tell Nick and Gail about his attempted mugging.

Elsewhere, with Seb refusing to move out of the flat, Steve assures Emma she’s welcome to stay with them. When Charles isn’t forthcoming with a copy of the Residents’ rulebook, Ken suggests it’s time the Residents’ chair was put up for re-election.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Cain tells Will that he has a plan to deal with Malone and insists that he pick a side.

Meanwhile, Rhona offers to use her money from Graham to go into business with Moira, but sets a condition that will honour Graham’s legacy.

Elsewhere, Al and Priya kiss.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sienna has convinced herself that something will go wrong with Sebastian’s bone marrow transplant. At the hospital, Liberty can’t help but explode with anger and frustration, trying to prove to Sienna how much she and Brody love her.

Meanwhile, Felix turns up at Diane’s flat with breakfast for Mitchell. They arrange to meet up when Mitchell finishes work, but Felix bumps into Warren again at the hospital. Later, Mitchell is starting to warm towards Felix but is stunned when his dad surprises him with a bright pink jeep.

Elsewhere, Juliet keeps going hot and cold on Sid. Jordan helps Sid to arrange a romantic trip for him and Juliet, but it’s clear that Juliet doesn’t want to go.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Valerie worries to Ayesha that Bear will get emotionally entangled because of their intense rehearsals and Ayesha gets the wrong end of the stick, thinking Valerie’s after Bear as a toy boy. Bear tries to get Sid to take his place in the dance but Sid’s having none of it.

Later, Valerie and Bear, both injured, return from their rehearsal. It’s clear it was a disaster. Sid and Ayesha watch Bear and Valerie dance, complimenting them. When Sid wonders if Ayesha is jealous, she strenuously denies it, but is she protesting too much?

Meanwhile, Ruhma is pleased when she’s assigned to Carrie, Doug’s fiancée. Ruhma meets Carrie and realises that she’s lonely since her move to Letherbridge. Zara’s delighted things are working out for Emma with Jasmine.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.