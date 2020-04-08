Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 8th April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Gemma boards a bus with the quads but overcome with anxiety, she quickly disembarks without the babies. Having watched in horror, Chesney sprints after the bus and rescues the quads. Worried sick about Gemma’s state of mind, Chesney calls Bernie.

Meanwhile, Yasmeen secretly meets up with two police officers in the community centre. The officers inform Yasmeen about Geoff’s criminal past. How much danger is Yasmeen in?

Elsewhere, Emma takes Eccles and Rover for a walk but it’s clear Eccles isn’t herself and Dev suggests she needs to see a vet. The vet confirms that Eccles has an inoperable tumour and the kindest thing to do is put her to sleep. Ken, Tracy, Steve and Amy arrive at the vets. They’re devastated to discover Eccles is dead.

Also, Kelly approaches Asha and Summer in the cafe and explains she’s just started at Weatherfield High. Gary clocks Kelly in her new uniform and tries to find out why she has changed schools.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Malone gives Billy an ultimatum, but what will he do?

Meanwhile, Chas railroads Belle into attending Take a Vow’s lingerie party, but Belle can’t help but feel anxious about the prospect of spending time with Andrea. Later, Jamie explains to Paddy that the only way to solve the vets’ money problems is to fire Belle.

Elsewhere, Bob comforts a shaken Wendy, but how will Wendy react when Bob tells her how he feels? Dawn worries that Billy is avoiding her.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Izzie can’t stop thinking about the tree netting she’s seen above a car park that’s causing harm to local wildlife. When her and Valerie go on a shopping trip for the day, she is distraught at the sight of dead birds caught in the nets. Determined to make a difference, Izzie starts a video diary about the nets in an attempt to call others into eco-action.

Meanwhile, Ruhma is invited over to Doug and Carrie’s for tea. As the night draws on, pregnant Carrie falls asleep and Ruhma is left alone with her Doug. Ruhma and Doug undeniably have some sort of chemistry which Ruhma works hard not to act on.

Alone together, at the end of the night, Doug leans in for a kiss only for Carrie to wake up and walk in on the two of them locked in an embrace.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.