Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou to host Netflix’s Big Flower Fight

The pair will bring a healthy dose of humour to the new Netflix original series, The Big Flower Fight.

The eight-part series sees ten teams square off in a larger-than-life contest making huge flower installations.

The installations will be judged by florist to the stars, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, along with a special co-judge each week. Named a Top Florist in the World by Harpers Bazaar in two consecutive years, Griffith-VanderYacht has established himself as one of the leading creative voices in the floral design industry.

“My mission is to help flowers finally get the respect they deserve. This isn’t your basic bunch of blooms. This is the real deal. So buckle up and get your shovel ready for some farm fresh floral fantasy realness!” – Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht

Other expert judges making an appearance in the series include; Simon Lycett, James Wong, James Alexander-Sinclair, Sarah Eberle and Sophie Walker.

Every episode will test a different set of skills and feature a unique challenge – the teams are tasked with building a larger-than-life sculpture, competing to design and build the biggest, most outlandish and beautiful works of art possible from flowers and other natural materials and staving off elimination for one more week.

Comedian Vic Reeves

With a conservationist theme, the participants are encouraged to think about plants which give back to the environment – such as pollinating, insect-friendly species. The overall winner of The Big Flower Fight will claim the honour of designing their own sculpture to be put on display in London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

With a television career spanning 25 years, Reeves is perhaps best known for his comedy partnership with Bob Mortimer on shows such as Shooting Stars and Big Night Out. Demetriou plays Nadja, the lead female role in the hit FX series What We Do in the Shadows and is also a lead in the BAFTA nominated Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats.

“I had the most wonderful summer watching immense floral sculptures emerge from nothing with my favourite co presenter Tash,” noted Reeves.

Demetriou said that ‘working with Vic Reeves in a beautiful English field surrounded by loads of chicken wire’ is ‘every person’s dream job’.

The Big Flower Fight will be available on Netflix from 18 May.