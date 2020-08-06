Nick Baker Invites Travellers to Take an Idyllic Cycle Tour of the Isle of Wight

TV Wildlife Presenter Nick Baker Invites Travellers to the Isle of Wight in New Wightlink Video.

“Wightlink was delighted to host Nick Baker on the Isle of Wight. His enthusiasm for the Island’s natural beauty shines through in this video and we’re pleased that Nick had such a terrific time. We believe that the end result highlights the appeal of both Wightlink and the Isle of Wight. Cycling is one of the best ways to explore the Island’s country lanes and bikes go free on all of our ferries, so viewers can easily hop on and follow Nick’s trail.” – Keith Greenfield, Wightlink CEO

In celebration of the Isle of Wight’s UNESCO Biosphere status, Wightlink, the leading provider of cross-Solent travel, invited wildlife-lover, TV presenter and Isle of Wight devotee, Nick Baker, to the Island to take travellers on a journey to visit his favourite spots, hidden gems and new finds.

Nick has always held the Isle of Wight close to his heart having spent his fondest childhood holidays there. Naturally, when embarking on this nostalgic tour of the Island, Nick opted for his favourite mode of transport: his trusty bike.

“The Isle of Wight has always been a very special place to me and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Wightlink to highlight to visitors how easy and enjoyable it is to access the Island and to experience a break that’s quite unlike anywhere else in the UK.” – Nick Baker

The Isle of Wight is just a 40-minute ferry ride away with Wightlink and summer-saving weekday deals are now available on both the Portsmouth – Fishbourne and Lymington – Yarmouth routes when travelling with a vehicle. For further information, visit www.wightlink.co.uk