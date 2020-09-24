Pick of the Plots: Thursday 24th September

The latest goings-on in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Ian is still skirting round the issue of Max’s money – blaming the bank for the delay in getting it back to him. Later, Linda mentions to Max that Ian is desperate for cash and Max tells her that he signed his half of the restaurant over to him. Linda later relays this information to Sharon.

Meanwhile, Kheerat and Mitch meet again. Kheerat reveals that he spoke to Chantelle through lockdown and she wasn’t happy with Gray. He theorises that Gray found out, they had a row and Chantelle was fatally hurt. Mitch shares the theory with Karen.

Elsewhere, Denise is shocked when Isaac picks up a small bag of weed from the ground. Pocketing it, Isaac says he will hand it in on the way home from work. Amy watches on.

Also, Stacey frets about her relationship with Jean.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Aaron apologises for bullying Ben at school; they arrange another date and Aaron hopes this could be the start of something special.

Meanwhile, Tracy fumes to realise Nate has been keeping a secret from her.

Elsewhere, Luke follows Victoria upstairs, Cain reaches out to Moira, Meena arrives in the village.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Liberty is helped into The Hutch, but Misbah is worried that there might be complications with the birth. However, with Sienna and Brody by her side, Liberty delivers their baby girl. Will they finally get their happily ever after?

Meanwhile, Darren is obsessing over protecting some duck eggs by the river. He tells Mandy that it’s to preserve Kyle’s memory – they used to feed the ducks together. A worried Mandy reads Darren’s diary.

Elsewhere, Tom makes a passing comment that he doesn’t want more children, leaving Yazz concerned. Imran’s humiliating water fountain launch has gone viral.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.