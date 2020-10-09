Virtual celebration to mark John Lennon’s 80th

On the birthday of the musician who helped change the world of music, the digital world will come together to celebrate.

John Lennon 80 will take place later this evening, October 9th, to celebrate the life and work of the late Beatle who would have been celebrating his 80th today.

The worldwide virtual celebration sees fans come together to enjoy some of his best songs via special guests and the best Beatles tribute bands from all over the world. #JohnLennon80Celebration hashtag on Facebook and Instagram will take those who want to indulge in solo moments such as Imagine, Just Like Starting Over, Give Peace A Chance and Beatles memories including Penny Lane, The Long and Winding Road and Hey Jude.

Lennon was born in Liverpool in 1940 and along with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison became a music phononom as ‘The Fab Four’, The Beatles in the sixties. In the 70s John went solo, although performed a lot of tracks with second wife Yoko Ono. John was shot dead in December 1980 in New York.

John Lennon 80 will begin its internet live event at 8pm UK time.