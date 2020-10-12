Pick of the Plots: Monday 12th October

Sean offers to accompany Eileen to the mortuary but she insists on going by herself. Later, Eileen tells a relieved Billy that it wasn’t Todd’s body in the mortuary. Admitting that she couldn’t lie for him, Eileen’s devastated when Todd says he will have to disappear again. Eileen confides in Mary who tells George about her predicament. An idea forming, George calls a mate.

Meanwhile, Scott reveals that Ray has offered him a job working on some property. Johnny warns Ray that Scott can’t be trusted. Later, Scott tells Johnny of his plan to rip off Ray and wonders if he’d like in on the action, however he’s fuming when Ray notes that Johnny has been loose-lipped on his past.

Elsewhere, Gary tells Fiz he’s going to have to cut her hours at the furniture shop. Having heard their exchange, Ray offers to buy the factory from Gary for £150k. David realises that Shona isn’t safe to be left on her own. Arthur keeps Evelyn waiting but they eventually head off to the Lakes.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Linda is worried about Mick’s distant behaviour so she pops by the Prince Albert to get advice from Tina. Tina leaves Frankie to cover at the bar while she takes Linda to the café to reassure her that Mick’s stress is nothing to do with her. They’re soon interrupted by an angry Kathy who is wondering why no-one is manning the Prince Albert…

Meanwhile, Ben shares his concerns with Callum about Phil seeing Raymond, particularly what will happen if Denise finds out. Lexi is nearby and later relays what she has overheard to Lola and Denise.

Elsewhere, Gray encourages Whitney to tell the truth in her final statements. Jean and Kat see a photo of Ruby and Martin on social media that shocks them. It’s not long before Stacey discovers the truth.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

An amused Marlon and Billy quiz Ellis on where he has spent the night. However, their amusement quickly vanishes when Dawn arrives and reveals she and Ellis spent the night together.

Meanwhile, Charity’s paranoia subsides when she has a virtual romantic anniversary meal with Vanessa – a mannequin with a tablet stuck to its head and Vanessa’s face on the screen.

Elsewhere, Victoria worries about talking to Moira about selling the land she has inherited.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Felix orders Warren to bring Cormac back to the village. He wants the chance to confront his bully, but Warren is concerned that Felix will lose control.

Brody darkens when he bumps into Cormac outside the pub and escorts him to the garage, understanding Felix’s need for closure. However, Brody panics when he realises that it’s not just Felix who wants to catch up with his former carer, Warren’s there too.

Meanwhile, Misbah encourages Liberty to do skin to skin to help with her daughter’s treatment. Spurred on by Damon and her mystery nurse, Liberty attempts it.

Elsewhere, Yazz’s dreams of a career in London leave Tom uneasy. Yazz and Tom decide to do something about the obvious attraction between Cher and Romeo but he doesn’t appreciate their matchmaking. Yazz makes a bold declaration.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.