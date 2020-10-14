Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 14th October

Eileen tells Todd she’s scraped together £1300 to pay off Mick but Mary reveals a plan she’s cooked up with George – they’re going to make Mick think Todd is dead by staging his funeral. Later, Mick reveals to Eileen that he and Todd were lovers but Todd stole from him. Hearing a noise, Mick realises Todd is upstairs and holds the Grimshaws at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, Gary shows Kevin a letter he’s received increasing the rent on the furniture shop. Kevin is forced to admit he sold the premises to Ray Crosby. At the bistro Gary tells Ray to double his offer and they’ve got a deal. Will Ray agree?

Elsewhere, Tyrone’s puzzled when Evelyn and Arthur return back early from the Lakes with a story full of holes. Evelyn tells Arthur that she’s sorry for ruining their trip with her sleeping arrangements. Saying goodnight, he secretly heads to the hospital.

Also, Scott pressurises Johnny into taking part in a job.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Aaron has an altercation with Ben’s friend. He leaves, but Ben is unaware why.

Meanwhile, Paul tries to help Mandy.

Elsewhere, Marlon is shocked when Bear tells him Chas was caught flirting with Al. Vinny is shocked by what he discovers about Liv.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Things are tense between Sienna and Liberty. Sienna can tell that something’s not quite right with her sister and Damon agrees. They arrange for Misbah to speak to Liberty, worried that she might have post-natal depression.

Meanwhile, Edward suggests that Diane should stop wearing her wedding ring. However, when Diane tries to take it off and says that it hurts, we sense that she’s not just talking about the fact that the ring is too tight.

Elsewhere, Warren is furious when PC Kiss pays him a visit after Brody’s trip to the station yesterday. James is irritated when John Paul ignores him in the village. However, when Sami points out a mistake that PC Kiss made when arresting Jordan, James can’t wait to lord it over his love rival.

Also, Mercedes is confused by a sinister text message.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.