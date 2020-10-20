Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 20th October

Phil lures Ellie to the Arches and confronts her about her lies. Ben insists they need to do this properly and go through the courts – if Ellie wants a war, she’s got one.

Meanwhile, Kathy meets her date and they hit it off, but things take a turn when she trips over outside. Later Peter is alarmed to find Bobby scrubbing everything clean and counting to five, blaming himself that Kathy got hurt.

Elsewhere, Lily overhears Stacey slagging Ruby off. Later a mistaken delivery of champagne at the club leads to Ruby and Stacey taking a trip down memory lane but it soon goes terribly wrong when Lilly repeats the nasty things Stacey said earlier.

Also, Habiba is angry that Ash isn’t going to court to support Jags. She wants Ash out of the house.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

The Dingles realise Jamie has cottoned on to their plan. Their situation seems hopeless until Nate offers to take the rap for the hit and run in an effort to keep Belle out of harm’s way.

Arriving at the police station with Cain, Nate struggles to muster the courage to enter the station and confess to the hit and run.

Meanwhile, Billy and Ellis continue to argue. Mandy struggles to get money together to get a bigger stake in the salon.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

The countdown is on for the McQueens to pay up before one of their sins is revealed. Sylver realises that the first sin of ‘wrath’ must be about him killing Breda and is desperate not to go back to prison.

Mercedes asks James for the money to pay the blackmailer, as compensation for shooting her last year. Sylver thinks he’s saved when James transfers the money, until PC Kiss turns up to arrest him for the murder of Breda McQueen.

Meanwhile, Verity and Sami start mediations for Tony and Diane’s divorce. Diane wants to take things slowly, but Edward pushes Tony to speed things up.

Elsewhere, Yazz refuses to let Tom break up with her. Juliet gets nasty when Ella refuses to work for her. Juliet films Ella giving drugs to Charlie and Ella knows she’s trapped.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.