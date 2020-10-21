Spitting Image specials for US Election

The show will also get an outing on ITV.

“’We’ve been excited about the timing of the US election for this series of Spitting Image for months… and it certainly doesn’t seem to be letting us down in terms of material for satire, so we commissioned a bonus episode that we are excited to share with both ITV and BritBox audiences.” – Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox

Britbox announced today that the uncompromising Spitting Image will have two specials to cover all the key moments and circus around the 2020 US Election and the first offering will also air on the shows old home of ITV.

With critical acclaim, Spitting Image has delivered record new subscribers for BritBox UK, the BBC and ITV created streaming platform so much so they re-announced that there would be a second series thanks to the sign-ups, five months after first announcing there would be a second series anyway. This possibly a deliberate ‘Donald Trumpism‘ from the PR team.

As well as a hit on BritBox, global social media stats by episode two have seen Spitting Image official content reach over 85 million people, with over 20 million views of content across official social media channels and three No. 1 trending video’s on YouTube.

Launching on BritBox first thing on Saturday 31st October, viewers will have a one-off chance to watch the first episode of the special on ITV on the evening of Saturday 31st October. Both episodes will then be available to view only on BritBox.

The original show launched on ITV in 1984 and ran until 1996. It was produced by Central Television in Birmingham. The new episodes are made by Avalon.

“We are excited to mark the USA election with a double special with ITV and BritBox.” – Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon

Spitting Image is BritBox‘s debut original and available with a free trial to all new subscribers at www.BritBox.co.uk