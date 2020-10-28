Winter warmers at The Brixton Courtyard

The Brixton Courtyard announces Winter Music Programme, Revamped Outdoor Spaces and Festive Street Food. The venue’s Socially Distanced Socials continue to give patrons a little solace this winter at Brixton Jamm.

“Of course, you will need some delicious treats to fill your stomachs while you drink and dance and only the best will do at The Brixton Courtyard: legendary street food traders Only Jerkin’ will continue to bring the heat with their trademark, Caribbean-inspired jerk flavours and new festive dishes such as Grilled Christmas ‘jerky’ with sweet potato wedges, rice and pea, fried dumplin’ and plantain. Brixton Jamm’s famously broad and brilliant drinks offerings from ales to Prosecco to cocktails will also be wintered up with mulled cider and wine.” – Brixton Courtyard

Across what the venue state is a ‘carefully curated season’ attendees can enjoy dub, funk, house, techno and bass from live DJs like Matthew Herbert, Or:La, Craig Charles, Kornél Kovács, Ross From Friends, Crazy P and Hot Chip in fully covered, atmospheric and heated outdoor spaces with plenty of finger-licking street food from Only Jerkin’. It all kicks off from Friday 30th October.