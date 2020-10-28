Winter warmers at The Brixton Courtyard

The Brixton Courtyard announces Winter Music Programme, Revamped Outdoor Spaces and Festive Street Food. The venue’s Socially Distanced Socials continue to give patrons a little solace this winter at Brixton Jamm.
“Of course, you will need some delicious treats to fill your stomachs while you drink and dance and only the best will do at The Brixton Courtyard: legendary street food traders Only Jerkin’ will continue to bring the heat with their trademark, Caribbean-inspired jerk flavours and new festive dishes such as Grilled Christmas ‘jerky’ with sweet potato wedges, rice and pea, fried dumplin’ and plantain. Brixton Jamm’s famously broad and brilliant drinks offerings from ales to Prosecco to cocktails will also be wintered up with mulled cider and wine.” – Brixton Courtyard
Across what the venue state is a ‘carefully curated season’ attendees can enjoy dub, funk, house, techno and bass from live DJs like Matthew Herbert, Or:La, Craig Charles, Kornél Kovács, Ross From Friends, Crazy P and Hot Chip in fully covered, atmospheric and heated outdoor spaces with plenty of finger-licking street food from Only Jerkin’. It all kicks off from Friday 30th October.
The courtyard team have stylishly revamped their outdoor areas for colder times by winter-proofing the Jamm Terrace with crackling fire pits, plenty of warming heaters and extra cover to keep out the elements. The Winter Beach area has also been spruced up with extra fire pits and heaters so you can soak up the atmosphere, drink and be merry well into winter.
The Brixton Courtyard is an outdoor venue and in line with Tier 2 government guidelines tables can be booked for up to 6 people.
Although you can enjoy the Courtyard any night of the week for food and drinks, there is also a special selection of themed events to choose from this season.
Only Jerkin’ will be kicking things off every Tuesday offering all you can eat wings and DJs representing the Only Jerkin’ Sound Collective.
A Halloween Reggae Brunch takes place early on 31st October with dub and jerk chicken before The Brixton Courtyard Halloween Special takes over with Oliver Smith.
Each Thursday Open Decks On The Beach offers a weekly socially distanced open-deck where budding DJs can come and spin their tunes and last of all is Lez Brunch, which invites all pleasure-seeking lesbian, bisexual and queer womxn and non-binary brunch lovers to come and enjoy some socially distanced fun times, funky tunes and fine eats.