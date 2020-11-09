Jacqueline Jossa and Matt Willis to join Brian Conley in A Christmas Carol at The Dominion Theatre

A star cast will join Brian Conley in the new, musical staged concert of Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent’s A Christmas Carol, which is set to play a strictly limited season at the Dominion Theatre in London between 7 December – 2 January 2021.

Jacqueline Jossa (EastEnders, I’m A Celebrity) makes her West End debut as Emily/Ghost of Christmas Future. The role of Bob Cratchit in the production will be filled by Busted singer Matt Willis.

Joining them are acclaimed performers Lucie Jones (Waitress, Rent, The X-Factor), who will play The Ghost of Christmas Past, Sandra Marvin (Emmerdale, Waitress) who will be Mrs Fezziwig and Martyn Ellis (My Fair Lady, One Man, Two Guvnors) who will play her husband Mr Fezziwig.

Cedric Neal (The Voice, Motown The Musical, Back To The Future The Musical) will be The Ghost of Christmas Present, Jeremy Secomb (The Phantom of the Opera, Jerry Springer: The Opera) takes the role of Jacob Marley, Rebecca Lock (Heathers, Curtains) will play Mrs Cratchit and Sam Oladeinde (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon) will be Fred Anderson/Young Scrooge.

The cast is led by TV comedy legend and West End star Brian Conley (9 to 5, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jolson, Hairspray) as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge.

The musical brings Dickens’ timeless fable to glorious life: telling the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a mean-spirited miser who does not believe in the power of Christmas. But on a Christmas Eve filled with memorable characters, spectacular songs, ghostly apparitions and journeys to the past, present and future, Scrooge acknowledges his mistakes and discovers the joy of redemption.

“With a sparkling Broadway score played by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, an all-star cast and a touch of festive magic, A Christmas Carol at the Dominion is the must-see West End production this December.”

Written by Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent, the stage musical of A Christmas Carol first premiered in 1994 at New York’s Paramount Theatre. It ran for a decade at Madison Square Garden, and was seen by over 5 million people, becoming a firm Christmas tradition.

The London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO) have previously performed A Christmas Carol to five-star reviews in 2016, 2017 and 2018 at the Lyceum Theatre.

A Christmas Carol is produced by Freddie Tapner for the London Musical Theatre Orchestra and Gary England. COVID-19 safety measures and social distancing will be adhered to.