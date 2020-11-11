Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star in Let Him Go

The Universal and Focus Features movie hits cinema screens next month.

Starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane the movie takes us from Montana to Dakotas.

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy.

When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Directed by Thomas Bezucha the movie also stars Leslie Manville, Jeffery Donovan, Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart and Will Brittain.

Let Him Go is released on December 4th 2020.