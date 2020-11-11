Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 11th November

Leanne tells the court how Oliver reacts to certain stimuli, however is forced to admit that the medical opinion – of these reactions being voluntary – could be possible. Leanne tells the court all she wants is to save her son.

Nick arrives at Oliver’s bedside. Toyah reminds him that Leanne’s banned him from visiting but seeing how upset he is, relents and allows him to stay. Steve urges the Judge to give Oliver more time as one day they might find a cure. Later, Leanne arrives at the hospital and is furious to find Nick there.

Meanwhile, Peter and Carla arrive back from their holiday and quiz Johnny about the robbery and his old mate Scott. Johnny masks his discomfort. Carla and a new client witness a row between Adam and Sarah outside the factory over his chatting up of Alina. Carla warns Alina to steer clear of Adam – he’s just using her – but when Adam asks her out for lunch, will Alina be tempted?

Elsewhere, A relieved Billy tells Paul that despite his drunken antics, the archdeacon job is still his.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Mandy is excited after receiving a call from the estate agent saying they got the house, but what does this mean for Paul?

Meanwhile, Will makes some hurtful comments.

Elsewhere, Belle is hearing Lisa’s voice again. Meena is left furious when David cancels their lunch.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sid begs for his life, but will Jordan hand his cousin over to Victor to save himself?

The teens attend the illegal party, where Juliet and Peri grow closer.

Meanwhile, Luke and Cindy continue to re-enact Cindy’s book, but they’re caught in a compromising position by Nancy at The Hutch.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Ruhma and Tanya return from their trip to Cornwall. Shak tries to hide the fact that he had a party at the house, during which one of Ruhma’s paintings was damaged. Ruhma quickly catches on that he’s hiding something, but uses Shak’s servitude to her advantage. After a while, Shak caves and admits what really happened while his mum was away.

Meanwhile at the Mill, Jimmi finds out about Al and Lily’s little secret. He’s gutted Al didn’t tell him. Valerie is excited about joining an Indian cooking class and Bear decides to move in with Sid.

Daniel and Zara discuss Ruhma returning to the Mill, but little do they know Deborah is listening in on their conversation. With Deborah now aware that Tanya’s living with Ruhma, will she use this bit of intel against her?

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.