Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 18th November

Carla attempts to set Adam and Sarah up by inviting them both to lunch and hints if all goes well, she has a spare hotel room for them for the night. Will Sarah and Adam reunite? When Barry calls at the Rovers to check how Peter’s doing, Abi is suspicious.

Later, Abi confronts Peter in the Rovers’ back yard and reveals how Barry let slip that he’s been on the whisky. Peter assures her it was a one off but Abi warns Carla that Peter needs help.

Meanwhile, Todd secretly sabotages an order Paul is working on but then sticks up for him to Sarah, leaving Paul grateful. Having invited himself round for tea, Todd plies Paul with alcohol and cajoles him into trying on Billy’s robes – a scene Billy is unimpressed to witness.

Elsewhere, Ray offers Faye the role of trainee manager across his entire hotel and restaurant chain. Faye’s thrilled whilst Craig masks his unease. Ray threatens Craig, neither he or Faye will have a job if he blabs.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Chas tells Cain to get revenge on Jamie for what he has put Belle through.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie is suspicious of Jamie’s actions. What is he planning?

Elsewhere, Moira receives her decree nisi and breaks down to Rhona over how there’s no salvaging her marriage now.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Toby needs Celeste’s help to move Lisa’s body, today.

Meanwhile, hurt by Walter’s suggestion that he and Mitchell can’t be a ‘proper family’, Scott suggests that they should consider adoption.

Cleo reassures Mercedes that she has come back a stronger person and decides not to make things awkward when she bumps into Scott. However, Theresa is unconvinced by Cleo’s new ‘zen’ attitude and questions why they haven’t heard from the doll since she has been back – is Cleo the blackmailer?

Elsewhere, Ste, Courtney and Peri get Sid ready to go to rehab. Misbah offers Marnie support.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Lily tells Valerie about a big surprise for Al tonight at the Icon Bar. Valerie tries to persuade Jimmi to join them. That evening Al, Lily, Valerie and Bear down tequila shots and toast Bear moving in with Sid. Al is drunk when Lily nods to the DJ…

Meanwhile, Grahame McKenna admits to Daniel and Zara that the NMC being accused of racism is a serious issue and they all agree it’s a situation they want dealt with quickly.

Grahame suggests that Ruhma could move to a Condition of Practice Order and return to work with 3 months of supervision.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.