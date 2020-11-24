Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 24th November

Martin quizzes Kat about the police presence on the Square, but she assures him that everything is fine. Ben continues to brood on who tipped the police off. Later Whitney tells Kat that they need to get Kush out as Sonia will be back soon, however they find that Kush has already left. Kat finds Kush at the Mitchell’s but despite his plea, Phil refuses to help.

Meanwhile, Jack questions Callum’s research into the robbery but DI Thompson backs up Callum’s story. Callum tells Thompson he is close to finding the source of the 999 call and that will help him with Phil but when he finds the location of where the call was made, his heart sinks.

Elsewhere, Peter is punishing a clueless Bobby over their dad’s Dad’s will. Ash tries to get him to see sense. As the tensions continue, Kathy tells Peter that he needs to forgive Bobby as he would do anything for him. Peter agrees and gets an idea – he tries to persuade Bobby that Lucy would want to use the foundation money to help the family.

Also, Gray and Kheerat clash in the Square; Ian is questioned about taking bribes by a Walford Gazette journalist and deflects by divulging Suki’s dodgy dealings.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Liam is stunned to discover Leyla is now convinced there’s something sinister going on between him and Gabby. Will Gabby hold her nerve over her lies?

Meanwhile, Al proposes to Priya.

Elsewhere, Ben apologises to Aaron for what happened with Tom and tries to make amends.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sienna shares her worries with Brody, but ‘Nico’ makes Liberty think that they’re conspiring against her. Brody arranges to meet Liberty alone so he can talk to her without Sienna around. However, Sienna ambushes them with a doctor, and it only serves to make matters worse.

Meanwhile, Martine, Felix, Walter and Scott are devastated when they hear that they may never see Mitchell again.

Elsewhere, Kurt is desperate to get more money out of Verity. When he hears her gushing about him to Maxine, he decides to propose. Maxine and Sami witness the cringey declaration, but will Verity be won over?

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Emma and Valerie get competitive when they attend the Indian Cookery Class. But when Emma accidentally and obliviously knocks yoghurt all over Valerie it is the final straw and Valerie sabotages Emma’s curry with salt. What Valerie doesn’t realize is that there had been an earlier mix up of the sugar and salt…

Meanwhile, Bear is going through Nursing Application Forms when he gets an unexpected text. At the Icon Bar he meets Kate Bennett. Over a drink they laugh about the carnage at Shak’s party, flirting like crazy. Sid arrives home, surprised to see Kate leaving and Bear in a state of undress. He tells Bear to get dressed, there’s someone he wants him to meet.

Back at the Icon Bar, Sid introduces Bear to Laurence and they start a game of Darts. Cameron Nelson (19) and his friends laugh at Laurence when he misses, but when they purposefully kick a stool into Laurence’s path, Sid challenges Cameron and has to be pulled away by Bear.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.