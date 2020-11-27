The London Cabaret Club presents Christmas Royale from 4th December

The London Cabaret Club is preparing to reopen its doors on Friday 4th December with a new dining and entertainment experience for the festive season – Christmas Royale.

The experience is described as ‘the perfect way to shake off lockdown blues’ and is a special adaption of LCC’s critically-acclaimed Bond-themed production London Never Dies.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, particularly those in the hospitality industry. That’s why we’ve tried so hard to do what we can to support our staff through this time, even without government support. To see our performers back on stage brings us so much joy and we can’t wait for our customers to join us for Christmas Royale!” – Evelina Girling, Co-Founder of and Creative Producer of The London Cabaret Club

Guests to the Club will enjoy Cabaret-style seating, meaning households of whatever size can have their own tables placed socially-distanced from other households.

With the announcement of a second national lockdown, the London Cabaret Club was forced to shut its doors for the second time this year – a huge blow, especially after the team learned they would not benefit from the Government’s Cultural Recovery Grants.

Despite this, and in true London cabaret-style, the Club has vowed ‘The show must go on!’ The team recently held an open audition call to find performers for their new productions and, entirely via Zoom, welcomed over 300 auditionees from around the world to be put through their paces.

“We are so excited to see our team getting back to doing what they love – putting on an awesome show! We’ve been working so hard behind the scenes to make Christmas Royale spectacular, as we know our customers need a boost after getting through another national lockdown. We’re determined to end the year on a high.” – Doni Fierro, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The London Cabaret Club

Alongside the launch of the new production, The London Cabaret Club has announced a partnership with Argentinean restaurant Casa Malevo.

The team from Casa Malevo will be serving a bespoke menu of the best in Argentinean cuisine every weekend throughout December in the Long Bar (adjacent to the Bloomsbury Ballroom). Customers can enjoy a performance of Latin American dance styles as they dine.

Christmas Royale runs at The London Cabaret Club every Thursday-Saturday from 4th December. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.thelondoncabaretclub.com/london-never-dies