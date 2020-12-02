Wavey Garms announce XXXmas Pop Up in Soho

More than 20 carefully curated vintage sports and streetwear sellers plus DJs, artists, brands, fashion designers, a pop-up record store and live music streams all feature in support of youth homeless charity Centrepoint.

“Synonymous with only the most carefully curated clothing selections, stylish vintage streetwear and choice sports fits, Wavey Garms has very much precipitated the current global obsessions with such styles.” – Wavey Garms statement

Just in time to rescue what has been a difficult year for everyone, notorious London streetwear collective Wavey Garms is to host an all-encompassing XXXmas Pop Up experience in Walker’s Court, Soho, from December 9th – 24th.

It will be a rich and bustling hub of classic designer streetwear, leading independent designers, DJs, club nights, record labels and immersive artist exhibits aimed at supporting the UK’s rich array of counter cultures in challenging times. The event will also raise funds for Centerpoint, the UK’s leading charity for homeless young people.

Founded by Andres Branco in 2013, Wavey Garms started as a Facebook group for friends to trade designer clothes but had been brewing amongst the working-class subcultures of South London since the turn of the millennium.

Fast forward to 2020 and the brand has spawned its own physical shop in Peckham, boasts a 100,000 person strong online customer base and soon publishes a new book focussed on South London youth culture, all in addition to hosting numerous fundraising raves.

The festive pop up will be a proud showcase of independent clothes traders from Wavey Garms’s to showcase their collections across two adjacent shop units in Soho.

“During a time when big brands are playing it safe and stepping back, Wavey Garms have seen that as an opportunity to step up and give people a reason to travel to the city this Christmas. It has been made possible in part due to support from Soho Estates who have provided the retail spots in recognition of the value the project brings to Centerpoint and the local area.” – Wavey Garms

Given the lasting impact rave and jungle has had on founder Branco, as well as on streetwear culture itself, music will be a big feature of the pop up experience. The pop up will also serve as a launch for an exciting editorial with a slew of exclusive book and magazine releases.

Wavey Garms’s XXXmas Pop Up is a real collision of cultures from the worlds of art, design, fashion and music, with the most innovative creative talents at the heart of it all. There will be no other experience like it this festive season.

XXXmas Pop Up will be open 11am-10pm daily at Walkers Court, Soho from Wednesday 9th December.

Head over to waveygarms.com for more information.