Gisburne Park to host Christmas Festival

Gisburne Park Pop-up ‘socially distanced’ Christmas Festival opens on the 4th December.

“Christmas isn’t cancelled. Despite every hurdle thrown our way this year, we managed to save summer and welcomed over 30,000 people, all socially distanced safely through our doors for an incredible summer of events. In light of the recent government Tier 3 announcement, we are working around the clock to ensure Christmas will happen.

“It’s been a really tough year, particularly after a hard month of lockdown so we are determined to bring some normality back to people’s lives and give them something to look forward to. Although we are in Tier 3, Gisburne Park is classed as an Outdoor Visitor Attraction with an Outdoor Market we are ensuring every safety measure required is in place.” – Director of Gisburne Park pop-up Robyn Isherwood

The creators of Gisburne Park Pop Up, who this summer successfully hosted the UK’s first socially distanced festival, are determined to bring some Christmas cheer to 2020 and on 4th December will open the gates to an action-packed Pop-up Christmas festival.

This socially distanced Christmas extravaganza is one of its kind and will take place over a thousand acres at the stunning Gisburne Park located in the heart of the Lancashire countryside. The family-focused, action-packed event has got Christmas well and truly covered! At the heart of the event is a large traditional outdoor market home to craft stalls, food vendors and pockets of interactive socially distanced Christmas entertainment for all ages. As well as the UK’s largest drive-in pantomime, the event boasts a Covid safe outdoor Santa’s Grotto with live reindeer and Santa’s helpers.

“In November we staged a drive-in firework display, which had to move due to the national lockdown, however, it proved to be hugely successful, as a result, we were keen to offer a drive-in element for families and what a better way than the timeless tradition of a pantomime.

The performers from the pantomime, provided by Amy Toole at Pop Up Entertainment are in a bubble, tested regularly and live together in her purpose-built studio, allowing them to practise for the show to bring some much needed festive fun for families around the region.” – Robyn Isherwood

As a result of the hugely successful drive-in firework display held at Gisburne Park earlier this year, on 4th December the park opens its doors a day early as it launches the first drive-in pantomime, Aladdin.

The pantomime, a total of 8 shows will take place the first and the third weekend in December between 4th and 20th December 2020.

The ticketed only event officially opens its doors on 5th December, and to date, the organisers have sold over 7000 tickets.

The cost of a ticket is £6 for adults and £3.00 for children to gain access to the event, with further charges for some of the other events and activities such as Santa’s Grotto and the Drive-in Pantomime.

The event will run every weekend up until Christmas with plans to add on additional dates and extend the sessions due to the incredibly high demand in the week leading up to Christmas day.

“We are very excited to have two Reindeer as part of our family here at Gisburne Park Estate. After the year everyone has had we wanted to bring as much joy to not only our Pop Up guests but the guests staying at Ribblesdale Park holiday park. Unfortunately, we have had to close the park due to Tier 3, so this really is something for us all to look forward to. They really are magical creatures and we know the children will love them.” – Amber Hindley owner of the estate