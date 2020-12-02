STV Player adds 1000 hours of content in deal with all3media International

New strategic partnership enables STV Player to release large parts of all3media International multi-genre catalogue.

“We’ve swiftly built an impressive catalogue of high quality content to rival VOD services across the UK. Our partnership with all3media International will bolster our content across genres, enabling us to explore and release large parts of their catalogue over a 24 month period, constantly refreshing our Player-only offering. We’ve had an exciting year of accelerated growth and our unprecedented viewing figures show us that this approach is delivering.” – Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital at STV

STV Player has signed a deal with all3media International which will see the Video on Demand service add an additional 1000 hours of new multi-genre content to its Player-exclusive line-up.

The first batch of programming will go live before February 2021 and will boost the already impressive drama box set offering on the STV Player with titles such as Ultimate Force, Field of Blood, Wild at Heart and Linda La Plante’s Commander. The agreement also includes titles aimed at a younger audience, such as reality show Chrisley Knows Best and Undercover Princes and Princesses.

The strategy of providing free Player-only content for viewers across the UK has accelerated in 2020, with the all3media International deal closely following a 250 hour programme deal with distribution partners DCD Rights, Fred Media, Inverleigh and Broken Arrow announced in October.

Once all titles from the all3media International deal are uploaded, the STV Player will offer over 2500 hours of Player-only content with seven live channels. This deal follows a year of accelerated digital growth for STV Player with online viewing up 82% from January to October (VOD viewing +87%, live simulcast viewing +71%), compared with the same time period in 2019.*

“We are thrilled to be working with STV in this exciting new partnership, bringing such a range of high-quality content to the STV Player. The all3media international catalogue continues to engage and entertain VOD audiences around the world, and this deal is another example of our pursuit to reach users wherever they consume content in the digital space. We’ve been highly impressed with STV’s ambitions for 2021 and beyond, so I have no doubt this will be the start of a long and fruitful partnership together.” – Mike Gould, Partnerships Manager at all3media International

The STV Player is the exclusive home of the Channel 3 network schedule in Scotland and offers a wide variety of Player-only programming to viewers across the UK. 2020 has seen STV Player launch UK-wide on Freeview Play, Virgin Media and YouView, making it automatically available in around half of the UK’s 42 million internet-enabled TV devices.

The STV Player app is available on web, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Kindle tablets, Freeview Play, Apple TV, YouView, Samsung, Freesat, Fire TV, Virgin Media, Sky+, Sky Q and Sky Go, Roku, Now TV, and via Chromecast.

*These figures are from January to October 2020 and compared with figures from the same time period in 2019. The source is Adobe Analytics / Freewheel.