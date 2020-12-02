Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 2nd December

As Sally and Abi realise that not only is Ray planning to knock down the street, he also owns the development in Hale Barns. Abi rallies the neighbours and at a meeting in Victoria Gardens they decide to gatecrash Ray’s press launch, what will they do?

Craig confesses to Faye that he knew about Ray’s plans but was sworn to secrecy otherwise Ray would have sacked her. Unable to look Craig in the eye, Faye tells him it’s best if they call it quits. Abi, Adam, David and Sarah realise that without the factory, Ray’s plans are scuppered and wonder if he’s approached Gary…

Meanwhile, Yasmeen is nervous as her trial gets underway. Geoff takes the witness box and paints Yasmeen as a violent alcoholic. Tim visits Elaine in hospital and apologises for disbelieving her. However, when Tim asks her to give evidence at the trial, how will she react? Back in court, Geoff is forced to admit that his first wife may not be dead after all and Elaine might well be Tim’s mother.

Elsewhere, Leanne calls at No.1 and goes over the funeral arrangements with Tracy. Shona offers Simon reassurance about the reading he is due to give at the service. Leanne is touched when Nick presents her with her own memory box of Oliver keepsakes.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Mandy confides in Paul about how she and Vinny used to go ice skating at Christmas, but she expects he won’t want to this year. Seeing Mandy’s sadness, Paul is determined to help, but he is still worried that Mandy may learn the truth about why Vinny has pulled away.

Meanwhile, Charity is upset after reading a letter from Vanessa. Moira arrives to tear a strip off her about how she is being around Noah. Cain steps in to defend Charity against Moira’s accusations and Moira is upset that he has taken her side. After Moira leaves, heartbroken Charity reveals what Vanessa has done.

Elsewhere, Noah makes a decision.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Joel regrets his recent actions with Theresa and needs Cleo’s help to keep it from Goldie.

Meanwhile, Mercedes panics when she receives a picture message of Cher from the blackmailer and goes on the hunt for the mystery tormentor. However, a phone call from Silas sends shivers down her spine and leads to a devastating accident.

Elsewhere, Courtney hopes Imran and Brooke will help to remind Sid of the positives in his life.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Jimmi finds Emma screaming at her phone after a lack of mobile phone signal ruins a call to Chris. She opens up about her recent struggles with the menopause and he agrees to join her for lunch.

Meanwhile, following the death of his father, a vulnerable man finds himself targeted – but can Karen work out who is after him?

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.