Pick of the Plots: Monday 7th December

As the trial draws to a close will some damning new evidence see justice be done or is the nightmare just beginning for Yasmeen and Alya? As the barristers deliver their closing speeches, Yasmeen stares nervously ahead.

Meanwhile, Ken unwittingly reveals to Debbie that they are lodging an application to have the brewery listed and thus saving it from the bulldozer. When Debbie warns Ray about the residents’ plans, he resolves to beat them to the punch.

On the street, Abi, Kevin, Brian, Cathy, David, Ken, Rita and Shona watch with horror as a bulldozer heads towards the brewery. The residents set up camp in front of the brewery and Rita leads them in a rousing rendition of ‘We shall not be Moved’. Can they really defeat Ray and save the cobbles?

Elsewhere, Peter apologises to Carla for his paranoia and getting down on one knee, proposes to her, revealing that he’s booked a blessing in Kefalonia. At the same time, Daniel stumbles across the truth about who Carla slept with and confronts Adam. Nick’s devastated by Leanne’s plans to go and stay with Eva in France.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

With Ian lying motionless on the floor in The Vic, a figure creeps past him, making sure no one sees them leaving The Vic.

Meanwhile Sharon returns from picking up Albie from Karen’s and she is stunned to find Ian on the floor. Sharon immediately calls Kathy. Unable to find a pulse, they panic as they wait for the ambulance to rush Ian to hospital.

It’s not long before the police are on the scene and suspicions are running high as to who attacked Ian. With so many having an axe to grind, the question is who would want Ian dead?

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Rishi has accidentally driven off the road. He is slumped against his steering wheel, semi-conscious.

Meena manages to find Rishi’s whereabouts and is quite the hero as she rescues him. But is everything as it seems?

Meanwhile, Paul is uneasy.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Edward plans to propose to Diane, but Diane is boiling with jealousy after hearing that Tony has slept with another woman. However, when she confronts Tony, he questions why she’s so bothered.

Diane maintains that she’s in love with Edward, but Tony takes his chance to admit that he still loves her and wants her back. Verity is increasingly angry at her dad for everything he has done. When he blames her for her mother’s death, she swears revenge and wants to tell Diane everything.

Meanwhile, Jordan returns to the Lomaxes, saying that he’s on the straight and narrow, and asks to move back in. However, Peri is torn between her feelings for Jordan and Juliet.

Elsewhere, Mercedes is still determined to track down Silas, but Sylver is concerned that she’s not looking after herself. Imran suggests that he, Brooke and Sid should form a band to play at Yazz and Tom’s wedding.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Al keeps up his lies to Lily, but when she hears she has to go in for a biopsy soon, he wants to cheer her up. He plans on taking her to a sci-fi t-shirt store to get her something she’d really love, but when they arrive the shop has been replaced by a jeweller’s.

Much to Al’s despair, Lily assumes Al is taking her engagement ring shopping. Later, Al squirms while Lily proudly shows the staff at the Mill her ring. Is he ever going to get himself out of this mess?

Meanwhile, Ruhma is back at the Mill working under Doreen’s supervision, when she suddenly receives a phone call. She’s told that Carrie Wade has dropped her charges, so Ruhma is free to resume her duties without supervision.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.