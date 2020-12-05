Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 8th December

With Jack leading the way on the case, the police continue to investigate Ian’s attack. Later, the police make an arrest but have they felt the right collar?

Meanwhile, Kat and Kush sneak back into no 31, but their timing is risky with the police swarming the Square. Kat goes to Phil’s demanding the money they’re owed, and she is surprised when he concedes but her joy is short lived when she realises it isn’t the full amount.

Realising what the consequences of his actions mean for the family, Kush makes a tough decision and unbeknownst to Kat, he hands himself into the police.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Aaron overhears an excited Paddy and Marlon conspiring together and is shocked to discover Paddy is planning on marrying his mum at Christmas.

Meanwhile, Meena returns Manpreet’s phone to her, saying it was down the side of the sofa. Manpreet is baffled, unsure of how it ended up there. Will she catch her sister out?

Elsewhere, Dawn drops unconscious and has a potentially devastating diagnosis.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Cindy and Luke find evidence that Ollie is still taking drugs and want to help him. He tells them that he takes drugs to forget that Luke is dying. Cindy reassures Ollie that Luke will be around for a long time yet. However, she has cause for concern when Luke shows signs of memory loss.

Meanwhile, Edward panics that his malicious secrets are about to come out and takes drastic action to silence someone he loves, framing Tony in the process.

Elsewhere, Darren’s credit card gets declined and he wants to know when Kurt’s going to pay them for their investment in his Slim Scran business, unaware that he has been conned. Jordan promises Peri that he’s never going to deal drugs again, but he’s reluctantly back working for Victor.

Also, Sylver surprises Mercedes by moving her whole noisy, messy family into The Dog.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Karen takes care of a poorly Tom and asks Jimmi to come for a home visit to check on him. Tom recognises Jimmi from the police station and Jimmi explains that he also works as a police doctor. Jimmi reassures Karen about Tom’s stomach bug, but tells her that it’s inappropriate for him to be there.

Ella overhears Rob telling Karen that Simon made a guilty plea at Crown Court. When Karen tries to console her as she gets upset, Tom rushes to protect his sister.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Bear interview more nurses and Lily confides in Valerie about her cancer scare after Al tells her Valerie survived cancer.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.